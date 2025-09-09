Are Your Eyes Strained? Use This Hidden iOS Feature To Make Your iPhone Black And White

Eye strain can occur for a variety of reasons, but undoubtedly a bright screen isn't going to help matters. While taking a digital break can be a great idea, it isn't always a choice in today's world where virtually any action requires using a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Fortunately, iPhones provide features for mitigating eye strain, and they can even assist with other visual issues.

If you're frequently experiencing eye strain, you may want to consider how close you physically are to a screen. The hidden iPhone feature that warns you if you get too close to your screen can be a great help. It's also a good idea to adhere to the "20-20-20" rule. That is, for every 20 minutes you stare at a digital screen, focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Additionally, iPhones come with an option to turn your screen black and white, or grayscale, which can be useful for a number of reasons. This includes reducing eye strain, helping those who experience certain types of colorblindness, and even minimizing distractions in your life. You can find the Grayscale filter under your Accessibility settings, but you may also create an iPhone shortcut if you need quick access.