What Nintendo's Orange Screen Means (And How To Fix It)
Virtually everyone is familiar with the classic blue screen of death on Windows, but other electronics have their own maddening variations of this error as well. For Nintendo, one of these warnings is an orange screen, and knowing how to fix it can preserve the life of your original Nintendo Switch or help you continue to enjoy backwards compatibility on the Switch 2.
Should you encounter an orange screen on your device, it means a critical error has occurred. Whether this is due to hardware problems or a software glitch, fixing it can be as simple as rebooting your Switch by holding down the power button for 20 seconds and then powering it back on. However, there may be larger issues beyond your control, and certain situations may call for outside support. Hey, at least your Switch 2 isn't banned, right?
While rebooting your Switch is easy, let's take a look at some reasons why an orange screen may be happening in the first place, and what you can do to address or prevent it in the future.
What does orange mean on a Switch?
Both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 can receive the orange screen of death. Unfortunately, this screen doesn't provide many details as to why it's happening. Without these details, a user can be left glaring at the soft glow of system failure. However, there's only a couple of reasons that the orange screen may be happening:
-
Hardware issues: Your Switch may have physical damage causing problems during the booting or waking process.
-
Software problems: Bugs or glitches in Nintendo software may bring about the orange screen of death.
-
Issues with sleep mode: Like sleeping on your neck wrong, the Switch may encounter problems when waking from sleep mode.
Digging a little deeper, both devices may have specific issues that can bring about the orange screen. Concerning the original Switch, folks on the popular GameFAQs forums speculate the device has issues with its Wi-Fi integrated circuit (I.C.). This is a possibility due to the I.C. being faulty, or potentially due to fall or heat damage. For the Switch 2, TechRadar notes issues with overheating, though primarily when the system is in its dock. Both of these situations may complicate or limit your options to fix the orange screen, but let's explore further.
How to fix orange screen on a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
If it's a simple problem causing the issue, then performing a hard reboot by holding down the system's power button for 20 seconds to force it to shut down, and then rebooting it again, is likely going to be the solution on both the Switch and the Switch 2. If your screen comes to life, it's a good idea to check for a software update on either device by navigating to System Settings from the Home menu, scrolling down and selecting System, and then selecting System Update.
If a hard reboot doesn't solve your problem, you may be experiencing a more critical issue, such as the potential Wi-Fi I.C. problem with the O.G. Switch, or overheating with the Switch 2. If this is the case, check Nintendo's warranty information and visit the official Nintendo Repair Center website to begin filing a claim. You'll need to be able to provide your Nintendo credentials as well as some background information about your system before the company provides a means to begin the repair process.
For either system, a little bit of canned air may be your friend to help prevent overheating. Simply spray the air a few inches away from the vents of the device to ensure that nothing is blocking them.
Of course, if you're running an original Switch, it might be time to check out everything the Nintendo Switch 2 offers, as this may be a sign to upgrade.