What Nintendo's Orange Screen Means (And How To Fix It)

Virtually everyone is familiar with the classic blue screen of death on Windows, but other electronics have their own maddening variations of this error as well. For Nintendo, one of these warnings is an orange screen, and knowing how to fix it can preserve the life of your original Nintendo Switch or help you continue to enjoy backwards compatibility on the Switch 2.

Should you encounter an orange screen on your device, it means a critical error has occurred. Whether this is due to hardware problems or a software glitch, fixing it can be as simple as rebooting your Switch by holding down the power button for 20 seconds and then powering it back on. However, there may be larger issues beyond your control, and certain situations may call for outside support. Hey, at least your Switch 2 isn't banned, right?

While rebooting your Switch is easy, let's take a look at some reasons why an orange screen may be happening in the first place, and what you can do to address or prevent it in the future.