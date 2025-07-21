How Many Meteors Actually Hit Earth Every Year?

A meteor is a broken fragment of rock from space, such as debris from an asteroid collision, that enters Earth's atmosphere. They are typically visible at night as they make fast-moving streaks through the sky and are popularly referred to as "shooting stars."

The name meteor is changed to meteorite when a meteor actually hits the ground rather than burning up in the atmosphere; meteors and meteorites are the same thing, though, just in different stages of their journeys. Thousands of meteorites – typically made up of iron and nickel, silicate materials, or a mix of both of them — actually do hit Earth every year. Even more hit Earth's atmosphere, but they never make it to the ground; only the strongest are able to survive the trip. That said, cases of meteorites causing injury to people are very rare, but it can still happen.

Interestingly, Earth isn't the only victim of meteorites. An astronomer even captured video of one hitting the moon.