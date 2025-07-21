The 'World's Deadliest Spider' Is Only Found In One Country In The World

Finding a spider in a pair of shoes, a laundry basket, or in a closet is never a pleasant experience. As Australia is famous for its diverse creatures and its frightening spiders, people that live in the Sydney area know that the spider hiding in their slippers could potentially be the most deadly spider in the world.

The Sydney funnel-web spider is native to Australia. As its name implies, it is typically found in the greater Sydney area and the Central Coast in forests and home gardens. This spider's venom is lethal enough to kill a human. It affects the nervous system directly, resulting in spasms and breathing difficulties.

Like most spiders, the females of the Sydney funnel-web are larger than the males. However, it is the males most responsible for bites to humans as they wander around seeking females to mate with. If you are a local to Australia or plan on visiting, how scared should you be of stumbling across the most deadly spider in the world? And what do you do if you are bitten?