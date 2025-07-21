TCL TVs: Here's Who Owns Them And Where They're Manufactured

The brand TCL sells electronics, home appliances, soundbars, and other tech items. However, what they are most well-known for today is televisions. TCL employs tens of thousands of workers and sells its products all over the world. The brand is synonymous with offering high-quality items at the mid-price range, like its TCL QM6K TV.

TCL was founded in China's Guangdong Province in 1981. It started by selling audio cassette tapes to the domestic market. By 1999, it had expanded to international markets, selling TVs and other tech items. TCL saw rapid success as it innovated new technologies and made its mark on the television industry.

On the question of who owns TCL TVs, TCL's TV division is run by TCL Electronics, itself a subsidiary of TCL Holdings, following a restructuring in 2019. TCL TVs are manufactured all over the world with an impressive spread of facilities in multiple countries across four continents.