TCL TVs: Here's Who Owns Them And Where They're Manufactured
The brand TCL sells electronics, home appliances, soundbars, and other tech items. However, what they are most well-known for today is televisions. TCL employs tens of thousands of workers and sells its products all over the world. The brand is synonymous with offering high-quality items at the mid-price range, like its TCL QM6K TV.
TCL was founded in China's Guangdong Province in 1981. It started by selling audio cassette tapes to the domestic market. By 1999, it had expanded to international markets, selling TVs and other tech items. TCL saw rapid success as it innovated new technologies and made its mark on the television industry.
On the question of who owns TCL TVs, TCL's TV division is run by TCL Electronics, itself a subsidiary of TCL Holdings, following a restructuring in 2019. TCL TVs are manufactured all over the world with an impressive spread of facilities in multiple countries across four continents.
Who owns TCL TVs?
During the corporate restructuring in 2019, the consumer electronics operations, including TCL-branded TVs, was transferred to TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd., often referred to as TCL Holdings. Meanwhile, the original parent company, TCL Corporation, renamed itself TCL Technology and kept its focus on technology innovations. TCL Holdings is the controlling shareholder of TCL Electronics, which makes and sells TCL TVs.
The founder of TCL is Mr. LI Dongsheng. He currently serves as chairman and executive director of TCL. He is also the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TCL Technology. His leadership and vision that has driven TCL to success has earned him multiple awards. These include a 2018 Reform Pioneer from the People's Republic of China, a 2009 China's Economic Person of the Year – Business Leaders of the Decade by CCTV, and a 2004 Top 25 Global Business Leaders by Time magazine and CNN.
Where are TCL TVs manufactured?
TCL has over 30 manufacturing centers spread across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. The massive global scale of the company means the products you see on your shelf could come from many different facilities around the world. Some of these facilities include the MOKA Manufacturing Centers of Mexico, Poland, India, and Vietnam. Or within China, Chengdu, and Huizhou, among others. Plus there is CSOT Manufacturing and R&D Centers in Wuhan, Guangzhou, and more locations.
TCL has remained at the forefront of the TV industry, offering excellent value even with tough competition from brands like Samsung, Hisense, and LG. Overseen by an innovative founder and chairman, TCL offers large-scale production while still keeping a customer-centric culture that hearkens back to its humble roots. As TCL continues to grow, it's possible that more manufacturing facilities will be constructed around the world to keep up with consumer demand for its products.