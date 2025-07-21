Is Charging Your Android Phone To 100% Actually Hurting The Battery?

Charging your Android phone to 100% seems like a logical way to ensure it lasts you through the day, but this routine could actually be hurting your phone in the long term. This is because most Android devices use lithium-ion batteries, which tend to degrade over time. Routinely charging them to full can accelerate the chemical aging of your phone battery because it's consistently kept at a high voltage. This can gradually reduce your battery's capacity 10-15% faster than charging it to a lower percentage of say 90%.

Therefore, if you're always charging to 100%, you could experience a shorter battery life in the long term and need a replacement sooner. Thankfully, adapting your charging habits can help to maintain optimal battery health.

That said, most modern phones come with great battery life, and the occasional full charge is unlikely to do any harm. So, it's no problem to top up to 100% when you have a particularly busy day or if you're traveling and need a steady stream of music and movies to save you from boredom.