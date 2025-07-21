3 Common Causes Of Airplane Turbulence

Nobody likes to experience turbulence on their flight. When your airplane begins to shake violently or even has a sudden drop, it can be alarming. Some people have severe anxiety regarding airplane turbulence. It is easy to see why, as unexpected turbulence has led to injuries, deaths, and even plane crashes.

Turbulence itself is caused by disturbances in the air. When an airplane hits this rougher air, whether expected or unexpectedly, it causes the violent shaking. Unexpected turbulence is referred to as clear air turbulence, or CAT. It means it has happened without warning, and that is what is primarily responsible for injuries, as passengers and crew aren't wearing seatbelts and are unprepared.

There is evidence to suggest that flight turbulence is getting worse due to climate change. That being said, today we know a great deal about our weather patterns and the three most common causes of airplane turbulence. These three causes are mountain wave turbulence, jet streams, and thunderstorms.