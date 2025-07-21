Is It Still Possible To Locate Your Old Myspace Account?

Do you remember Myspace? It was an early social networking website similar to Facebook. Launching in 2003, it had a lot of activity between 2005 and 2008. It was a place to connect with and follow people, and to upload digital content. It was known for being very popular with music artists as a way to promote their work.

However, due to the rise of better social media sites like Facebook, and new ownership of Myspace creating unpopular changes, it rapidly lost members. By 2024 the site was no longer active, but the profiles still exist. Nonetheless, not everyone wants these archives of their activity still online, especially when hackers can breach 26 billion records from sites including Myspace.

Since Myspace is virtually dead, can you still access your old account? The good news is that you can. The bad news is that you might need to remember some old information, like your username, password, and perhaps email address.