Is It Still Possible To Locate Your Old Myspace Account?
Do you remember Myspace? It was an early social networking website similar to Facebook. Launching in 2003, it had a lot of activity between 2005 and 2008. It was a place to connect with and follow people, and to upload digital content. It was known for being very popular with music artists as a way to promote their work.
However, due to the rise of better social media sites like Facebook, and new ownership of Myspace creating unpopular changes, it rapidly lost members. By 2024 the site was no longer active, but the profiles still exist. Nonetheless, not everyone wants these archives of their activity still online, especially when hackers can breach 26 billion records from sites including Myspace.
Since Myspace is virtually dead, can you still access your old account? The good news is that you can. The bad news is that you might need to remember some old information, like your username, password, and perhaps email address.
Ways to find your old Myspace account
The easiest way to find and log in to your old Myspace account is if you remember your username and password. There is some help in finding your username. If you can locate your Myspace page through an internet search or by searching directly on Myspace, then your username will be part of that page's address after https://myspace.com/. If you have forgotten your password, you can click on the "forgot password" option on the login page and enter your username or email address to get a new password emailed to you.
Of course, not everyone still has the same email address that they used in 2005. We've either moved on to new ones, or things like Google deleting inactive accounts has affected us. Unfortunately, that is beyond Myspace's control, but many email providers can recover an old email address, which is the best option to access the password reset email from Myspace.
If you are still having trouble locating your old Myspace, there is something called the Wayback Machine from the Internet Archive. The Internet Archive is a non-profit website that functions as a library for old digital content, so running a search on the site may potentially bring up a link directly to your Myspace profile.
What to do with your old Myspace after you find it
If you simply wanted to log back in and visit your old memories and content, then you are good to go. However, not everything might be there. Myspace accidentally deleted every song, photo, and video uploaded before 2016.
If you want to log back into your Myspace to delete it, you can easily do that. Go to the Settings page and then click Delete Account. You will have to select a reason for deleting the account before proceeding. Note that this must be done on a computer, not your phone.
If you are unable to log in at all but still want the account deleted, you can go to Myspace's Help Center and submit a request form to have your profile deleted. However, it does require your Myspace email address, username, profile name, and the zip code that was on file when you created your account. This is helpful if you have all your other Myspace information but cannot locate your password, or are having technical issues with logging in.