iOS 18.6 Beta 4 Now Available As Official Launch Nears
Following the release of iOS 18.6 beta 3, Apple is now making beta 4 available to developers. While this is one of the most underwhelming updates of the iOS 18 cycle — after all, most developers are focused on the iOS 26 test builds — it is still an important update coming ahead of the big fall revamp.
So far, the new features available with iOS 18.6 beta 4 concern international users. For example, EU users will get a new experience when installing third-party app marketplaces and apps from the web. The European Commission required Apple to remove some fearful messages before a third-party software was downloaded in their region, so users will have more peace of mind when downloading whatever they want.
Besides that, Apple is readying Apple Intelligence support in China. After reports revealed that Alibaba would power the experience, it's now just a matter of time until the service is released in the region. Mandarin has been supported since iOS 18.4 but the Chinese government requires local AI models to run the experience.
iOS 18.6 expands Apple Intelligence and leaks future products
Earlier this year, Bloomberg explained that this exclusive version of Apple Intelligence will only be available for devices purchased in China. That said, if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac from China, they will only run Apple Intelligence's models powered by Alibaba. If you have a device from another country, it will run the standard Apple Intelligence experience. Alibaba will be able to "censor and filter AI output to comply with requirements from the Chinese government." Baidu, on the other hand, will manage Visual Intelligence and search features.
In previous iOS 18.6 beta builds, Apple's code leaked the company's unannounced smart home hub. So far, this is the fourth device from Apple that has leaked in beta code. Other leaked products include the future AirPods Pro 3, a new Apple Vision device, and the second-generation AirTag. BGR will let you know once we learn more about this beta. Alongside iOS 18.6 beta 4, Apple is also releasing the fourth beta versions of iPadOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6.