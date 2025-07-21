iOS 18.6 Beta 4 Now Available As Official Launch Nears

Following the release of iOS 18.6 beta 3, Apple is now making beta 4 available to developers. While this is one of the most underwhelming updates of the iOS 18 cycle — after all, most developers are focused on the iOS 26 test builds — it is still an important update coming ahead of the big fall revamp.

So far, the new features available with iOS 18.6 beta 4 concern international users. For example, EU users will get a new experience when installing third-party app marketplaces and apps from the web. The European Commission required Apple to remove some fearful messages before a third-party software was downloaded in their region, so users will have more peace of mind when downloading whatever they want.

Besides that, Apple is readying Apple Intelligence support in China. After reports revealed that Alibaba would power the experience, it's now just a matter of time until the service is released in the region. Mandarin has been supported since iOS 18.4 but the Chinese government requires local AI models to run the experience.