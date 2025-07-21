iOS 26 Public Beta 1 Should Finally Launch This Week

"All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," Gurman said on Sunday. The unofficial schedule lines up with Apple's typical schedule for first public beta releases targeting the newest iPhone OS. The public betas usually drop in mid-July, though it can happen in late June. A July 23 release for iOS 26 public beta is unusual. It's at least a week later than what we're used to. For example, iOS 16, iOS 17, and iOS 18 were all available in public beta before July 15 in previous years. Any further delays would get us closer to an August launch.

It's unclear what caused the delay. I have used iOS 26 in beta from the first release, and the experience has been great overall. iOS 26 is stable, and all the apps work. Yes, there was excessive battery drain in the first days and bugs are to be expected. The transparency of Liquid Glass has been the biggest issue in iOS 26 so far. But Apple took immediate steps to fix the issues users complained about. iOS 26 beta 2 and beta 3 toned down transparency significantly. In fact, iOS 26 beta 3 might have gone a step too far.

In other words, Liquid Glass might be the reason Apple has delayed the iOS 26 public beta this year. Whatever the reason for the delay, iOS 26 public beta 1 should coincide with the iOS 26 developer beta 4 release, if Gurman's report is accurate. Apple will also release public betas for iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

Longtime iPhone users who have taken part in Apple's Beta Software Program already know what to do to get access to iOS 26, but if you need help, or if you're trying iPhone betas for the first time, we put together a guide on how to download the iOS 26 public beta. The process is quite simple, and you can revert to iOS 18 if iOS 26 isn't to your liking. You should take some precautions nonetheless, like backing up your data before upgrading to iOS 26.