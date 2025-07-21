Leak Reveals Apple's Plan To Prevent Tariffs From Raising iPhone 17 Prices

The iPhone 17 release date is about two months away, with Apple expected to deliver one of the most exciting iPhone lineups in history. The iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max are the rumored members of this year's new iPhone lineup. The ultra-thin Air model is easily one of the most notable additions to the iPhone family. If the most recent rumors pan out, the iPhone 17 Air might share some of the iPhone 17 Pro's best hardware in a much thinner body. This has prompted speculation that the iPhone 17 Air might be more expensive than the Plus model it replaces, especially in a world where tariffs might be applied to the iPhone.

Apple's best-selling device isn't subject to President Trump's tariffs as of this writing. But Apple said during its earnings call for the March quarter that tariffs on other products will amount to around $900 million for the June quarter. Trump has since threatened Apple with 25% tariffs on the iPhone. Separately, rumors earlier this year said that Apple had considered price hikes for the iPhone, but the company feared the optics. Any price hike for the iPhone 17 series would be inevitably tied to tariffs.

Apple has kept iPhone prices unchanged for years. The only big change Apple has made concerned the Pro Max model. Starting with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple stopped offering a 128GB version. Prices started at $1,299 as a result, which is the standard price for a 256GB option. If the iPhone 17 Air gets specs similar to the iPhone 17 Pro (such as the processor and RAM), a price hike might be warranted. But if that happens, the more expensive iPhones 17 Pros could also become more expensive. Tariffs will be easy to blame.