HBO Max Just Added Two Can't-Miss Rock Documentaries

There's never a bad time to revisit the music that defined a generation — especially when it comes packaged in the form of an intimate, behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max is giving music lovers exactly that at the moment in the form of two can't-miss rock docs, one being the two-part "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" which offers an unfiltered look at one of the most prolific songwriters in American history. Part 1 is streaming now, with Part 2 dropping this Friday (July 25) on the streaming service.

But that's not all. The streamer has also quietly added another music documentary worth your time — one that digs into the cult-favorite Memphis band Big Star. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering the music of these artists for the first time, both of these documentaries on HBO Max feature rare footage and fascinating interviews that make each of them well worth seeking out.