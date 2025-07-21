HBO Max Just Added Two Can't-Miss Rock Documentaries
There's never a bad time to revisit the music that defined a generation — especially when it comes packaged in the form of an intimate, behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max is giving music lovers exactly that at the moment in the form of two can't-miss rock docs, one being the two-part "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" which offers an unfiltered look at one of the most prolific songwriters in American history. Part 1 is streaming now, with Part 2 dropping this Friday (July 25) on the streaming service.
But that's not all. The streamer has also quietly added another music documentary worth your time — one that digs into the cult-favorite Memphis band Big Star. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering the music of these artists for the first time, both of these documentaries on HBO Max feature rare footage and fascinating interviews that make each of them well worth seeking out.
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
In the case of "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," viewers get a rare, honest portrait of the man behind classics like "Allentown" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant." The docuseries pulls back the curtain on Joel's rise from a struggling kid in Long Island to one of the best-selling artists in music history. It's packed with archival footage, concert clips, and interviews that go beyond the usual nostalgia trip. What sets this doc about the piano man apart is its focus on the artist's inner life — his issues with fame, his retreat from recording new pop albums, and how he struggled in the early part of his career with depression and alcoholism.
The first part traces Joel's early years and breakthrough, while Part 2 will tackle the height of his fame, his decision to walk away from making albums, and his legacy today. There's also commentary from fellow artists and collaborators who paint a fuller picture of Joel's complicated genius.
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
As for this next rock doc to hit HBO Max, "Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me" is a tribute to the band that never got its due — at least not during its heyday. Originally released in 2012, this documentary explores how Big Star's shimmering melodies and aching lyrics helped define the power-pop genre, even as commercial success eluded them. Featuring never-before-seen footage and raw studio recordings, the film dives deep into the band's origins in Memphis, the group's implosion, and how all three studio albums wound up on Rolling Stone's list of the best albums of all time.
As someone who was born and raised in Big Star's hometown, I can confirm that this was a band that aimed to be nothing less than The Beatles of Memphis, complete with jangly guitars and soaring melodies that call to mind the Liverpudlian fathers of modern pop-rock. Big Star's influence eventually inspired groups like R.E.M., The Replacements, and Wilco, and in the documentary you'll hear from surviving band members, critics, and famous fans who've been working hard to keep the Big Star flame alive. It's a bittersweet story, but if you've never heard Big Star albums "#1 Record" or "Radio City," this film will also definitely make you question how a band this good ever slipped through the cracks.