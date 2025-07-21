ChatGPT's Next Big Upgrade Is Coming Soon - Here Are The Latest GPT-5 Leaks And Teasers

OpenAI has been quite busy this year, releasing all sorts of exciting AI products, from Operator and its first AI agent to the new 4o image generator model built into ChatGPT and the o3 reasoning chatbot. The latest arrival is the upgraded ChatGPT Agent, which dropped last week, and OpenAI is already experiencing a surge in use. ChatGPT Agent saw massive demand from Pro subscribers, so OpenAI had to postpone the launch for the Plus and Team tiers by a few days.

Despite all that, ChatGPT users are still waiting for OpenAI to release its biggest upgrades of the year. First of all, that means the GPT-5 model that's supposed to launch this summer. Then there's also the open-source ChatGPT version that OpenAI has had to postpone twice in the past few months.

GPT-5 is easily the most exciting OpenAI product of the year because it should upgrade the entire chatbot experience. GPT-5 will likely replace GPT-4o, the model that most people use for their interactions with ChatGPT. Interestingly, there's been an uptick in GPT-5 teasers recently, including a leak that shows GPT-5 is being tested.