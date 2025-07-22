Think Twice Before Leaving Your Phone Charger Plugged In All Day - Here's Why
Keeping your phone charger plugged into the wall even when you're not charging your device seems pretty innocuous and convenient. However, this habit can be both expensive and risky. Experts warn that your charger continues to draw energy when not in use. This is known as "vampire energy" or standby power. While it's not much power consumption, it can still add to your electricity bill over time and is essentially wasted energy. Moreover, an idle charger can pose a fire risk, much like other electrical gadgets, such as exploding power banks. So, unplugging it when not in use can be an easy way to make your home or office safer.
It's easy to overlook the impact of something so minor, but it adds up over time, especially when you consider the sheer number of devices you probably charge every day. Taking a moment to understand what's really at stake can help you make smarter and safer choices for both yourself and the planet.
Increased energy bills
An idle phone charger that's plugged in to the wall but not connected to a device typically draws 0.1 to 0.5 watts per hour. That may not sound like a lot, but it can still add up to several extra dollars on your electricity bill when you consider multiple chargers left plugged in around your home for hundreds of hours each month. Upwards of 100 billion kilowatt hours are wasted every year in the United States, costing the average American household more than an extra $150 on energy bills every year.
Of course, that's not just from chargers but also from other devices or appliances that are left plugged in all day. Therefore, you can potentially save money on energy bills by simply unplugging anything you're not using. For instance, a 2022 report on Wired revealed how disconnecting appliances such as electric heaters, candle warmers, and charge stations cut down a single household's monthly electricity bill by over $30 a month. That works out to over $350 in a year!
Moreover, since most electricity is still produced through burning fossil fuels, vampire energy contributes to increased greenhouse gas emissions that are lethal to our planet. Simply unplugging your chargers can significantly reduce your individual carbon footprint, while saving you money on energy bills.
Is your charger a fire hazard?
All electrical appliances are potential fire hazards, including your phone charger. However, it's fake or unofficial chargers that are especially at risk of overheating and catching fire when left plugged in. This is because they're made with low-quality components that result in a cheaper retail price but fail to meet safety standards.
It's therefore recommended to always use an original charger authorized by your mobile phone manufacturer. For instance, iPhone users should use Apple chargers or Apple-certified chargers from reputable third-party brands such as Anker and Belkin. Similarly, Android phone users should use a high-quality charger approved by their phone manufacturer, such as Samsung, Google, etc.
That said, it's important to reiterate that even though a branded charger is usually safe, any electrical gadget can pose a risk of fire. At the same time, keeping a phone charger plugged in all day exposes it to potential voltage surges that can damage it over time.
Considering all this, the simple habit of unplugging your charger when you're not using it has significant benefits of saving you money in the long term and avoiding the risk of it overheating. You can also try several tips and tricks to charge your iPhone faster and save even more energy.