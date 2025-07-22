Which Electronics You Can Take In A Checked Bag (And Which Ones You Can't)
Given how most of us have a range of electronics we use daily, it's important to know how to travel with them safely. Correctly packing your electronics before flying can help ease your check-in and security experience at the airport. So, for a stress-free trip, it's worth knowing exactly which devices can go in your checked baggage and which must stay in your carry-on.
Generally, most electronics are permitted in checked luggage, but there are crucial exceptions, especially when it comes to devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. Lithium batteries can catch fire or explode, posing a critical safety risk on planes, which is why the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offer specific guidelines to minimize fire risks during flights. Failure to follow these guidelines can result in delays, confiscated items, or even being prevented from flying.
Therefore, understanding the rules about everything from phones and laptops to hair straighteners and power banks can help you pack for safe and hassle-free travels.
Electronics you can pack in checked bags
You can pack the following everyday electronics in your checked baggage, provided they follow safety guidelines:
- Laptops, tablets, and cameras (with precautions): According to the FAA, you may check in devices with lithium-ion batteries installed, but it's highly recommended to keep them in your carry-on due to fire risk. If you must pack them, turn them off completely and ensure they're well-padded. Also, inform the airline about these items in your bag when checking in for your flight.
- Hair dryers and electric shavers: These pose no battery-related risks and are hence allowed in checked bags.
- Gaming consoles: Devices like the PlayStation or Nintendo Switch can be checked in securely.
- Headphones: No restrictions apply; they can safely go in your checked luggage.
- AirTags or other location trackers: These are generally allowed as long as they are small, but the FAA advises checking with your airline before you travel with these in your bag.
For devices with removable lithium-ion batteries, such as some camera gear and small drones, remove the batteries and pack them in your carry-on, as mandated by the FAA. However, even though they are allowed in your checked bag, it's always advisable to keep valuable electronics with you in your carry-on baggage. Checked bags can often be subjected to drops and bumps that may damage delicate devices like laptops, cameras, and smartphones. Airlines are not responsible for any damaged or lost items in your bags.
Electronics you can't pack in checked bags
Some electronics are prohibited in checked baggage due to the fire hazard posed by lithium-ion batteries or their potential misuse. These include the following:
- Phone chargers, power banks, and spare lithium batteries: Strictly prohibited in checked luggage. These items must go in your carry-on, as per FAA and TSA rules.
- E-cigarettes and vape pens: The TSA bans these from checked baggage due to fire risks. They must be packed in your carry-on and switched off.
- Smart luggage with non-removable batteries: If the battery can't be detached, you cannot check in the bag. Batteries should be removed and carried in accordance with the FAA guidelines.
- Drones: These can be considered a dangerous item, though some types are permitted. For a definitive answer, you must check with your airline before flying with a drone. Many drones use powerful lithium polymer batteries, which are only permitted in your hand luggage and cannot be packed in your checked bags.
That said, remember to always check your airline's specific policies, as rules can differ for international flights or regional carriers. Most airline websites have detailed information about what is allowed and prohibited in checked luggage and carry-on bags.
Ultimately, the final decision on whether any item is allowed in your bags is always up to the TSA officers, so please follow their instructions and guidelines.