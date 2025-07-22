Which Electronics You Can Take In A Checked Bag (And Which Ones You Can't)

Given how most of us have a range of electronics we use daily, it's important to know how to travel with them safely. Correctly packing your electronics before flying can help ease your check-in and security experience at the airport. So, for a stress-free trip, it's worth knowing exactly which devices can go in your checked baggage and which must stay in your carry-on.

Generally, most electronics are permitted in checked luggage, but there are crucial exceptions, especially when it comes to devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. Lithium batteries can catch fire or explode, posing a critical safety risk on planes, which is why the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offer specific guidelines to minimize fire risks during flights. Failure to follow these guidelines can result in delays, confiscated items, or even being prevented from flying.

Therefore, understanding the rules about everything from phones and laptops to hair straighteners and power banks can help you pack for safe and hassle-free travels.