What Actually Happens When You Get Struck By Lightning?

As humans have co-existed with lightning for so long, many of us look at it as a fascination rather than for the danger it can pose. Thunderstorms do have their beauty, and our understanding of the weather patterns of our planet is much improved to years gone by. Therefore, we often feel safe inside our homes or driving in our cars during a storm. However, people still do get struck and killed by lightning, both indoors and outdoors.

Lightning can reach up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and lightning storms can range far and wide, sometimes striking at a distance to the sound of thunder. According to the National Weather Service, an average of 43 people died from lightning every year between 1988 and 2018. More people are injured by lightning than killed, but the injuries can be extremely severe and cause long-term disabilities.

Lightning strikes primarily affect the nervous system. The severity of the injuries depends on how exposed a person is to the strike, and how much current moves through the body. Mild injuries can include nausea, balance issues, and muscular soreness, but a more direct lightning strike can cause brain injuries, and long term chronic pain, cognitive impairment, trouble sleeping, personality changes, and depression. At its worst, lightning can cause cardiac arrest, a stroke, and internal burns. So, if you're in a thunderstorm, what can you do to avoid these injuries?