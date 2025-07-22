Samsung Galaxy Watch's Sleep Animals Explained: What Yours Really Means

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a fitness tracker used to measure your overall health through features like your heart rate, your workouts, and how well you are sleeping. The way the Galaxy Watch describes your sleep health is unique. In 2022, it began to use animals to describe a user's sleep pattern.

They are called Sleep Animal Symbols. The animal assigned to you is based on your sleep data, focused on three key elements. The first is your sleep time, recorded in total hours and minutes. The second is your sleep consistency, showing how many days each week you reach the sleep goals you've defined. The final one is awake time, showing how restless you are and how often you wake up during the night.

This is divided into four tiers of animals. There is only one animal in Tier 1, the Unconcerned Lion. If you have that animal, it means you are perfect in sleep time, sleep consistency, and awake time. The worst is Tier 4, the Exhausted Shark. That means you don't sleep enough, your sleep is inconsistent, and you are awake a lot. The middle two tiers, Tier 2 and Tier 3, each have three animals that represent different positive and negative habits of sleepers.