Samsung Galaxy Watch's Sleep Animals Explained: What Yours Really Means
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a fitness tracker used to measure your overall health through features like your heart rate, your workouts, and how well you are sleeping. The way the Galaxy Watch describes your sleep health is unique. In 2022, it began to use animals to describe a user's sleep pattern.
They are called Sleep Animal Symbols. The animal assigned to you is based on your sleep data, focused on three key elements. The first is your sleep time, recorded in total hours and minutes. The second is your sleep consistency, showing how many days each week you reach the sleep goals you've defined. The final one is awake time, showing how restless you are and how often you wake up during the night.
This is divided into four tiers of animals. There is only one animal in Tier 1, the Unconcerned Lion. If you have that animal, it means you are perfect in sleep time, sleep consistency, and awake time. The worst is Tier 4, the Exhausted Shark. That means you don't sleep enough, your sleep is inconsistent, and you are awake a lot. The middle two tiers, Tier 2 and Tier 3, each have three animals that represent different positive and negative habits of sleepers.
What the Tier 2 and Tier 3 sleep animals mean
The Tier 2 animals are the Easygoing Walrus, the Sun Averse Mole, and the Nervous Penguin. Overall, these animals mean you sleep quite well, with one area for improvement. The Easygoing Walrus struggles with getting enough hours of sleep, but it is good with sleep consistency and staying asleep. The Sun Averse Mole has an inconsistent sleep routine, but it has a good total sleep time and doesn't wake up often. The Nervous Penguin has good sleep time and consistency, but it is awake on and off all night long.
The Tier 3 animals are the Sensitive Hedgehog, the Cautious Deer, and the Alligator on the Hunt. These animals have only one aspect of sleep that they are doing well, and two that need improvement. The Sensitive Hedgehog has good sleep time but struggles with consistency and being awake. The Cautious Deer is consistent but doesn't sleep long and is often awake. The Alligator on the Hunt does not wake up during the night, but is inconsistent and doesn't sleep very long.
How to use the Galaxy Watch sleep animals to improve
If you want to be an Unconcerned Lion, there are some things you can do to improve. Look at what your sleep animal says that you are lacking. Bad sleep time means you probably need to go to bed earlier so that you can get a full night's rest. Bad sleep consistency means you need to stick to a routine of when you go to bed and when you get up. Bad awake time means you need to calm your mind and body before bed. You can try yoga or meditation to relax, turn off your cell phone early, and use other calming techniques like white noise or soothing music.
Sleep is an important part of our overall health. Not sleeping well due to an overactive mind, nightmares, or a hectic schedule impacts our entire lives. By using the sleep animals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, you can enhance your rest and be ready to take on the new day.