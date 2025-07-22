The Extremely Small Percentage Of Earth's Water That's Drinkable

It is easy to take for granted our continuous freshwater supply. We get up in the morning and use our bathrooms. We have water to clean our dishes, wash our clothes, wipe down dirty countertops, and clean our fruits and vegetables before eating them. We drink water from our tap or a bottle, though forever chemicals found in bottled water have dissuaded some from that route. Most of us have never known what it's like not to have access to water when we need it. However, less than 1% of all water on Earth is actually drinkable. And it's having to keep up with an ever-increasing demand.

Despite Earth having more water than land, most of it is not practical for humans to drink. The majority is salt water, and most of the freshwater is far too difficult to access to be usable for such a huge population. Our freshwater is found in glaciers, icecaps, and groundwater, or within rivers, lakes, and swamps.

The demand for drinkable water keeps increasing due to the growing population. Consequences of this strain on resources include higher prices, water-use restrictions, and shallower rivers and lakes.