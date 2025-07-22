Apple Seeds Beta 4 Of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 With These Upgrades

As the testing cycle continues, Apple has now released watchOS 26 beta 4, tvOS 26 beta 4, and visionOS 26 beta 4 to Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro developers. These updates continue to improve on existing features previewed during the WWDC 2O25 keynote.

All three operating system updates include the new Liquid Glass design. While this new UI is more visible on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, Apple continues to tweak the UI on these other software updates, including watchOS 26 beta 4, which now offers a bubbly Passcode screen.

Apple also made the Smart Stack better in watchOS 26 beta 4. If you go to the gym, a workout suggestion will appear, and even if you lose cellular connection, the Apple Watch can retrace your way back. There's also a new wrist flick for Apple Watch Series 9 and newer devices making it easier to dismiss a notification.