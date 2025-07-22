Apple Seeds Beta 4 Of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 With These Upgrades
As the testing cycle continues, Apple has now released watchOS 26 beta 4, tvOS 26 beta 4, and visionOS 26 beta 4 to Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro developers. These updates continue to improve on existing features previewed during the WWDC 2O25 keynote.
All three operating system updates include the new Liquid Glass design. While this new UI is more visible on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, Apple continues to tweak the UI on these other software updates, including watchOS 26 beta 4, which now offers a bubbly Passcode screen.
Apple also made the Smart Stack better in watchOS 26 beta 4. If you go to the gym, a workout suggestion will appear, and even if you lose cellular connection, the Apple Watch can retrace your way back. There's also a new wrist flick for Apple Watch Series 9 and newer devices making it easier to dismiss a notification.
Top new tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 features
For tvOS 26 beta 4, Apple revamped the Apple TV app, which now comes with cinematic poster art to make it easier to discover what to watch next. It's also easier to log in to your apps with tvOS 26, as a new API available to developers help users quickly sign into apps when setting up a new device. Besides that, tvOS 26 beta 4 continues to improve on profile switching and new Apple Music features, including Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, and Apple Music Sing, which turns your iPhone into a microphone.
Finally, visionOS 26 beta 4 takes the Apple Vision Pro experience to another level with new features and improved ones. For example, the Personas functionality is now out of beta. The company says the "all-new Personas now have striking expressivity and sharpness, offering a full side profile view, and remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion."
Apple also adds Spatial Widgets, Spatial Scenes, Spatial Browsing, and Shared Spatial Experiences with this beta, which makes it more compelling to use Apple's spatial computer, including distraction-free experiences, widgets that go away once you turn on the Vision Pro back on, and more.