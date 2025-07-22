Why Exactly Do Humans Go Bald?

Baldness is a common occurrence for men, but it can happen to women, as well. Our hair is a big part of our appearance and identity, and any type of hair loss changes that, from hair thinning, a receding hair line, spotting baldness, to full baldness. Some people embrace going bald and their new look, as well as the much faster showers they have in the morning. But others want to find ways to save their hair.

The biggest cause of hair loss is a phenomenon known as male pattern baldness (something for which there might now be an actual cure). As the name implies, this only affects men and is an inherited condition based on genetics. That said, both sexes can have hair loss from other causes, such as health conditions like alopecia areata, high stress, nutritional deficiencies such as a lack of iron, and certain medications like those used in chemotherapy. The good news is that, depending on the cause of your hair loss, it can be saved with health-centric lifestyle changes or medications.