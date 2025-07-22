LG TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

LG TVs are made by LG Electronics, which has over 200 global manufacturing units in different countries, including South Korea, China, Mexico, Poland, Indonesia, and India. Therefore, LG TVs are not produced in any single location. Instead, they are made at facilities across all of these countries and then shipped around the world.

Over the past few years, the company's strategy has involved developing regional hubs to supply nearby countries. Therefore, North America, including the U.S., is supplied by a manufacturing plant in Mexico, while Europe is supplied by a plant in Poland. However, specific components may be manufactured elsewhere and then shipped to the regional hubs for assembly. For instance, OLED panels are primarily manufactured at LG factories in South Korea and China.

Although LG has factories in the U.S., too, they focus on different appliances. For instance, a state-of-the-art facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, serves as the base for LG's award-winning washers and dryers. Similarly, it has an EV charger production factory in Fort Worth, Texas.

Many key facilities are still in South Korea, such as the research center in Gumi, focusing on the advancement of high-tech displays for the premium TVs. This is not surprising considering that LG Electronics first began its operations in South Korea, producing its first TV in 1966. Almost 60 years later, LG continues to innovate with unique products like its fully transparent OLED TV.