Polar Bear Fur Isn't Actually White

Polar bears are synonymous with the whiteness of their fur. However, their fur is not actually white. It's transparent and covers black skin. Why, then, do they not look like black bears?

The polar bear's white-looking fur gives them a huge advantage in their territory. These bears live in the Arctic and adjacent areas. Some bears have even moved into abandoned buildings on Kolyuchin Island, which is in the Russian Arctic. Polar bears are the largest bears in the world, growing up to nine feet in length and weighing up to 1,300 pounds.

Polar bears sustain their huge size with a diet of mostly seals, and their white-looking fur is key for them to travel the Arctic with relative camouflage. Polar bears have an underlayer of short, thick hair and an outer layer of long hair. This long hair, known as guard hair, contributes to an interesting trick of light that makes polar bears appear white.