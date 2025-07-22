I'm Not Ready To Say Goodbye To Acapulco, The Most Feel-Good Apple TV+ Comedy Since Ted Lasso

There's always been something uniquely comforting about "Acapulco," Apple TV+'s vibrant bilingual comedy that returns this week for its fourth and final season.

Even though it never broke into what I'd call the top tier of Apple's biggest releases — dominated by titles like "Slow Horses," "Severance," and "Ted Lasso" — "Acapulco" has nevertheless consistently delivered charm, warmth, and emotional honesty in spades over its run thus far. And as it prepares to wrap up with Season 4, I find myself genuinely not ready to let go of one of the streamer's most underrated and heartwarming gems.

With a dual-timeline format a la "How I Met Your Mother," "Acapulco" is more than just a comedy set amid the white sand of a resort town. It's a love letter to ambition, family, and finding one's place in the world. Present-day Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) and his younger self (Enrique Arrizon) lead a story that's optimistic without being naïve. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention the fact that, with so many heavy and politicized conversations involving the Latino community at this particular moment in time, "Acapulco" has felt like something all too rare — a space for joy and celebration, without ignoring the realities of the world.