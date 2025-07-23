The Prehistoric 'Dragon' Fossil Uncovered In China

Fans of dragons from the fantasy genre will be excited about new discoveries related to the Dinocephalosaurus orientalis. This dinosaur is from the Triassic Period, about 240 million years ago. It hasn't been called a dragon because it sits on a pile of gold like Smaug or hangs out with Daenerys Targaryen, but because of its extremely long neck.

Although originally identified in 2003, new fossils and ongoing research have led scientists to get a picture of the Dinocephalosaurus orientalis in its entirety. Despite the fossils of this aquatic reptile being discovered in the Guizhou Province of southern China, research regarding it has been an international effort with experts from Scotland, Germany, America, and China all collaborating together. This type of international, long-term effort yields discoveries and avoids pitfalls such as the supposed new species of mosasaur that researchers think now might be a forgery.

With the collection of fossils and continued research, scientists now have a better understanding of what the Dinocephalosaurus orientalis looked like and how it might have lived.