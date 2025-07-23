This Common Insect Is One Of Nature's Deadliest Hunters, But Most People Never Notice
We ignore most insects that cross our path. We swat away flies, marvel at butterflies, and dash away from angry wasps. But one insect that has been around for about 300 million years is one of nature's deadliest hunters. It's not something scary that you might expect, like the murder hornets. In fact, it's something known to be very pretty that we pay little attention to. The dragonfly.
Dragonflies are insects identified by their long and narrow bodies and wide wings. Usually found near fresh bodies of water, dragonflies spend most of their days aloft. They don't have good hearing or a good sense of smell. So, how are they such adept hunters?
Dragonflies are ambush predators. With their fast speed and mid-air agility, they are able to track and catch prey before their target even knows what's coming. What they lack in smell and hearing they make up for with incredible eyesight. And with a seemingly endless appetite, they are ready to hunt all day long.
What makes dragonflies so deadly?
Being an ambush predator means that dragonflies rush quickly at their target in a burst of speed, just like cats do. They have incredible accuracy, able to catch their prey nearly every single time. Though small, they eat a lot and will happily ambush prey all day long.
They are also able to effectively track their prey's movements and trajectory. By watching their target move through the air, they can plan out where its flight path will be and where they can ideally intercept it. By flying at up to 30 miles per hour, dragonflies can quickly capture their food before the victim even knows it's on the menu. This type of ingenuity and creativity is similar to how certain spiders use sound to launch targeted web attacks.
Dragonflies have excellent eyesight. Their eyes are some of the biggest among all insects, with nearly 360-degree vision. They are also very agile in mid-air. Being able to fly upside down and backwards gives them a full range of motion to follow and catch prey.
Common insects that dragonflies prey on
If you've ever been having a good time outside and then were harassed by a mosquito hungry for human blood, then you may want to find where the dragonflies are and stay near them. Dragonflies eat mosquitoes as well as midges, which are commonly mistaken for mosquitoes. Dragonflies also enjoy flies and butterflies in addition to preying on smaller dragonflies when they get the chance.
Dragonflies have a distinct advantage over their prey because they are so much faster. With dragonflies able to fly at speeds up to 30 miles per hour, an average butterfly that only goes 12 miles per hour or less stands no chance. A fly only travels at four miles per hour. An easy prey is the mosquito, which has a flight speed of about one mile per hour, with midges being even slower. These insects stand no chance against an ambushing dragonfly swooping in to intercept them.
Next time you are outside and see a dragonfly, don't just take a moment to admire its beauty. Try to watch it hunt and catch prey to see its agility, eyesight, and speed at work.