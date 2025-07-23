This Common Insect Is One Of Nature's Deadliest Hunters, But Most People Never Notice

We ignore most insects that cross our path. We swat away flies, marvel at butterflies, and dash away from angry wasps. But one insect that has been around for about 300 million years is one of nature's deadliest hunters. It's not something scary that you might expect, like the murder hornets. In fact, it's something known to be very pretty that we pay little attention to. The dragonfly.

Dragonflies are insects identified by their long and narrow bodies and wide wings. Usually found near fresh bodies of water, dragonflies spend most of their days aloft. They don't have good hearing or a good sense of smell. So, how are they such adept hunters?

Dragonflies are ambush predators. With their fast speed and mid-air agility, they are able to track and catch prey before their target even knows what's coming. What they lack in smell and hearing they make up for with incredible eyesight. And with a seemingly endless appetite, they are ready to hunt all day long.