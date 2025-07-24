What Happened To Acid Rain? Here's Why It's No Longer Big News

Acid rain is a term that refers to not just rain but also other forms of precipitation such as snow, hail, sleet, and fog that has a higher acidity than normal. Acid rain is caused by the burning of fossil fuels, especially from vehicles and factories, and has devastating consequences. It destroys entire forests, kills plants and fish in water bodies, harms crops, and has a negative impact on human health. Being exposed to it or even just breathing in the particles can cause eye and skin irritation, fluid in the lungs, and dental erosion.

Research into what was causing this environmental impact was at its peak during the 1960s through the 1980s. Thanks to efforts by dedicated journalists and scientists, often with considerable pushback from the industries they were accusing of causing these problems, it was proven that acid rain exists, along with the horrible consequences it has.

Unlike with climate change, widespread reform has greatly reduced the dangers of acid rain, especially in Europe and North America. This was achieved through new policies that reduced emissions, as well as the discovery of microbes that could naturally lower the acidity levels of lakes.