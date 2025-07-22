Where You Live Can Affect Your Life Expectancy More Than You Think

If you knew where you lived could shorten your life expectancy, would you move? The idea of finding out how long our lives will be is a source of fascination, even leading to an AI-based app that possibly predicts when you'll die. For researchers at the Yale School of Public Health, the idea that which state you live in within the United States could impact your life expectancy was an intriguing idea. They analyzed 179 million deaths for people born between 1900 and 2000 to see what has changed.

Overall, life expectancy has gone up nationwide. From 1900, men's life expectancy rose almost 28 years, and women's rose around 20 years. Researchers expected this based on overall improvements in health care and medical understanding. Some findings, however, surprised them.

One of the study's co-authors, Ted Holford, said to CBS, "For some of those states in the Northeast and the West, there's been quite a lot of change, which one would expect, given all of the changes in medical practices and health care over the 20th century. But what was surprising to me is how little it changed, especially for women, in some of those southern states. Some of them basically didn't change at all."