The True Story Behind The Deadliest Tornado In U.S. History

Extreme weather is a source of both frustration and fascination. From following a tornado with a drone to tracking the path of a hurricane, we are always trying to better understand our weather. This comes from a long history of devastating extreme weather events that have leveled towns and killed many. This past March 18, 2025 marked the 100-year anniversary of one such event: the Tri-State Tornado.

The Tri-State Tornado lasted for three and a half hours as it traveled at up to 73 mph through 13 counties in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. Reaching up to a mile wide at times, it damaged 219 miles and was categorized as an F5 tornado — the highest rating on the original Fujita scale — with winds between 261 and 318 mph.

This is the deadliest tornado in U.S. history. It killed 695 people and injured 2,027 others. It destroyed nearly every town it crossed, with a total of 15,000 homes wiped out. The damage dealt would be valued today at $3 billion.