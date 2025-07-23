Proton To Debut Lumo, A New Privacy-Focused AI Chatbot

While AI can be helpful, there's always been the inherent problem of the data generated when we use AI being hoarded by companies like Meta, OpenAI, and more. This often means that any chats you have with the AI — whether Gemini, ChatGPT, or Anthropic's Claude — could be archived and used to train the AI models further, helping to make them stronger.

While this sounds fine enough on paper, it also means that anything told to the AI chatbot is fair game for the algorithms and machine learning processes to save, break down, and regurgitate elsewhere. This is why you see so many warnings not to share private or identifying information with AI chatbots. AI chatbots just aren't private, and AI doesn't go out of its protect your privacy either.

With Lumo, though, Proton says it's finally giving users a way to benefit from the usefulness of AI without having to sacrifice their data. It's a point of contention that has made Proton one of the few companies worth keeping an eye on, as the use of end-to-end encryption in everything the company does goes a long way toward helping you feel like your data is secure and safe.