AI Will Protect Your PayPal And Venmo Accounts Against Scams

OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Agent a few days ago, which is an AI agent that operates a virtual computer to perform tasks online for you. That might involve shopping for goods, making dinner reservations, or arranging travel plans. Agent might also ask for access to your email and other personal data to do its job.

While the advanced AI will always ask for human input when dealing with sensitive information like credit cards, it can still be troubling to hand that data over to an AI. OpenAI acknowledged the risk, saying that hackers will likely devise new attacks for products like ChatGPT Agent. The company said it built protections into ChatGPT Agent, but advised caution.

Even without ChatGPT Agent in the wild, malicious players have adapted quickly to the post-AI era, devising attacks that employ AI models to convince unsuspecting users to hand over control of their computer or send them money. If hackers use AI to create increasingly convincing scams, it makes sense for anyone defending against them to also use AI models to catch those scams early. PayPal is one of the companies employing AI to keep you safe, having just announced that its security models will analyze PayPal and Venmo transactions in real-time to prevent scammers from stealing your money.