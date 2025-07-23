What Is Acid Rain And What Impact Does It Have On Human Health?

Acid rain is a very broad term. It encompasses not only rain but also other forms of precipitation including fog, hail, sleet, snow, dust, and gas. It can even cause haze or smog, contributing to the pollution levels in cities that could be just as bad as smoking.

The pH scale goes from 0 to 14, where 0 is extremely acidic and 14 is alkaline. Normal rain falls at 5.6 on the pH scale. Acid rain, however, usually falls between 4.2 and 4.4. Any type of precipitation that has more acid in than usual is typically classified as acid rain.

Acid rain used to be a horrifying concern as society watched it destroy forests and wipe out colonies of fish. However, it also has a detrimental effect on human health, specifically causing problems with the lungs such as pulmonary edema. The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments were effective in reducing pollutants that contribute to acid rain — pollutants caused by power plants, manufacturing centers, and vehicles. The problem isn't entirely solved, though, and your health is still at risk.