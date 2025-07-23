The Fantastic Four: First Steps Credits Scenes Leaked - Here's What Happens

With "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts*" (aka "The New Avengers") having finished their theatrical runs, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the only MCU movie left this year. Marvel hosted a red carpet premiere on July 21, streaming the event on Disney Plus. Marvel also gave subscribers an unexpected perk for paying for Disney's streaming service: a preview of the film's first five minutes.

The good news about that preview is that it's made up mostly of footage that Marvel used extensively for the "Fantastic Four" trailers and extended videos we saw during the film's marketing push. That means MCU fans haven't been exposed to anything important in the movie beyond those five minutes. They'll have to head to a theater on Friday, or catch the Wednesday (where available) and Thursday previews to see how this MCU story gets us closer to "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Secret Wars."

Some Marvel fans must be anticipating the ending of "First Steps" to see how this new group of heroes connect to the main MCU reality. We already know the action in the reboot happens in a different reality, a spoiler that Marvel was happy to reveal months ago. "The Fantastic Four" credits scenes are the likeliest place to see that connection happen. As with other MCU movies before, those credits scenes already leaked. We're looking at two tags for the movie. This is where I warn you that massive spoilers follow below for "The Fantastic Four." Best to avoid what follows if you want to be surprised.