AppleCare One Subscription: Price, Features, Expanded Theft & Loss Coverage
Following the success of the Apple One bundle, Apple is now releasing in the a new AppleCare One subscription in the U.S. This is an all-in-one coverage plan for all of your Apple devices. According to the company, this new subscription plan is designed to be "convenient and comprehensive," bringing the "ultimate peace of mind" to help you take care of your Apple products in the long run.
With the AppleCare One plan, subscribers will get all the benefits already available with their AppleCare+ subscription, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage and 24/7 priority support from Apple experts, but with a few more perks. For example, not only is the subscription more cost-effective than purchasing AppleCare+ for multiple devices, but it also marks the expansion of the Theft & Loss program to include iPad and Apple Watch for the first time ever.
"At Apple, we're focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on, like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value."
AppleCare One features and pricing: Apple will tell you when it's worth subscribing
Apple says AppleCare One costs $19.99/month for three Apple devices, such as your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro. The company says it doesn't matter how much the product costs, you can have any combination of three products. If you want to add AppleCare+ coverage to more products, you can do so for $6.99/month for each device. That means you could add an Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, AirPods, or extra iPhones, Macs, or iPads.
The main features of the AppleCare One include:
- One plan for multiple Apple products
- Unlimited repairs for accidental damage
- 24/7 priority support from Apple experts
- Battery replacement at no extra cost
- Theft and Loss for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch
Apple will also let you know if an AppleCare+ subscription is a better value for you than adding the product to the AppleCare One bundle. For example, when you bundle a Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch, you're saving almost $6 per month; if you add an iPad, you're saving $10 per month.
AppleCare One makes your devices last longer
Apple will expand the window for adding AppleCare to your devices from 60 days to four years. In the case of older products, Apple requires a check up to see if they're in good condition; meaning powering on and without cracks on the screen. Apple will also offer upgrades for current AppleCare+ users to AppleCare One or to the AppleCare Theft & Loss plan for iPad and Apple Watch.
That being said, the AppleCare One bundle is only available for U.S.-based customers with an U.S. Apple Account and U.S. billing address. Users can add this plan to their devices if they were bought on the Apple Store Online, at an Apple physical retail store, or by checking the product's Settings app for possible coverage.
Apple hasn't commented on any possible expansions to other markets, but seeing how much the company is betting on monthly subscriptions for AppleCare+, the release of this new One subscription only reinforces that.
AppleCare One will be available starting July 24th in the U.S. at 5 a.m. PT.