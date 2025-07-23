AppleCare One Subscription: Price, Features, Expanded Theft & Loss Coverage

Following the success of the Apple One bundle, Apple is now releasing in the a new AppleCare One subscription in the U.S. This is an all-in-one coverage plan for all of your Apple devices. According to the company, this new subscription plan is designed to be "convenient and comprehensive," bringing the "ultimate peace of mind" to help you take care of your Apple products in the long run.

With the AppleCare One plan, subscribers will get all the benefits already available with their AppleCare+ subscription, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage and 24/7 priority support from Apple experts, but with a few more perks. For example, not only is the subscription more cost-effective than purchasing AppleCare+ for multiple devices, but it also marks the expansion of the Theft & Loss program to include iPad and Apple Watch for the first time ever.

"At Apple, we're focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on, like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value."