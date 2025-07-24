How To Charge An Apple Watch If You Don't Have An Apple Charger
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping all of your devices powered these days is a juggling act. If you have an Apple Watch, that means you're worrying about it alongside your iPhone. Naturally this problem only compounds the more devices you add, and keeping everything at an appropriate power level can feel like a Sisyphean task.
While many are impressed with the battery life in the Apple Watch Series 10, for example, you still need to have the right connection when the battery finally runs low. An Apple Watch needs a special peripheral for charging — either a cable with a charging puck or something else providing a wireless charge. Then it's just a matter of ensuring a proper connection between the watch and charger to get going again.
If you're without your Apple charger, these options may seem limited, but it's all about getting access to a puck or a wireless charge. Thanks to third-party peripherals, powering your Apple Watch can be easy, but there are some things to keep in mind.
No, you can't use an iPhone cable with your Apple Watch
You have options for charging your watch without an Apple charger, but all of them require a critical component. Since your watch doesn't include any sort of USB port, you need to take advantage of your Apple Watch's inductive charging, via either a new charging puck and cable, or with a wireless charging device.
If you're missing your Apple charger, you ideally want to use something that is Made for iPhone (MFi) certified. This means the company behind the product worked with Apple to ensure its quality. If you're ever unsure, Apple's MFi Licensed Accessory Search can be a great place to double-check a product's validity. Simply plug in the UPC code, product name, brand name, or the type of tech to begin searching.
Knowing this, it's simply a matter of finding a charger that fits your needs. For example, the Belkin 2-in-1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Dock provides 5W of power to your Apple Watch, and it also provides 15W of power to any iPhone that can wirelessly charge as well. Since it can also charge AirPods, anyone with more than one Apple product should definitely consider this as a replacement charging device.
Should a charging dock seem unnecessary or simply isn't for you, you can get a two-pack of USB-C watch chargers from Autallgee as a cheap alternative, which even provides a back-up.
How to charge an Apple Watch without an Apple charger
Once you've found the appropriate charger for your Apple Watch, the rest is easy. Simply ensure the charger is connected to an appropriate power source and then place the Apple Watch on the charger. Power can come from a charging block, a port on a laptop, a USB wall outlet, the USB port in a vehicle, or even your iPhone. Do your best to ensure the charger is on a flat surface in an area with good ventilation. Your watch will alert you that it's receiving a charge by displaying a green lightning bolt on the screen.
Bear in mind that not all of your power options are going to take advantage of your Apple Watch's fast charging capabilities, which has its own additional requirements from Apple. This means a WPT-compliant cable and appropriate power adapter. Third-party products typically mention if fast charging is supported.
You should also remember that there are options for preserving battery life if you're in a pinch. For example, enabling Low Power Mode, or deactivating your always-on display should it have one, are great ways to temporarily extend the life of your device until you find an appropriate power source.
Of course, Apple does make replacement cables for your Apple Watch, so if you're feeling uneasy about third-party options, rest assured there are official replacements if your charging cable is lost or damaged.