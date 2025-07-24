How To Charge An Apple Watch If You Don't Have An Apple Charger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping all of your devices powered these days is a juggling act. If you have an Apple Watch, that means you're worrying about it alongside your iPhone. Naturally this problem only compounds the more devices you add, and keeping everything at an appropriate power level can feel like a Sisyphean task.

While many are impressed with the battery life in the Apple Watch Series 10, for example, you still need to have the right connection when the battery finally runs low. An Apple Watch needs a special peripheral for charging — either a cable with a charging puck or something else providing a wireless charge. Then it's just a matter of ensuring a proper connection between the watch and charger to get going again.

If you're without your Apple charger, these options may seem limited, but it's all about getting access to a puck or a wireless charge. Thanks to third-party peripherals, powering your Apple Watch can be easy, but there are some things to keep in mind.