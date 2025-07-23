Google Photos Lets You Turn Any Image Into A Video - Here's How The New AI Feature Works

For many people, Google Photos has been their go-to cloud storage service for photos and videos for years. But Google Photos doesn't just provide a fast way to ensure your memories are preserved beyond the storage of your smartphone — Google Photos also lets users edit content with ease. The arrival of generative AI tools made those edits even easier, and even larger in scope.

Google brought AI capabilities to Google Photos years ago, including Magic Editor and the Reimagine feature. Removing objects and people from photos became extremely easy. Years later, the company is still building great new AI tools for Google Photos. The latest update dropped on Wednesday, bringing a new "Create" tab in Google Photos that includes a photo-to-video mode that lets you turn any photo into a video with just a click.

The new Google Photos feature is similar to a new functionality that Google added to Gemini a few days ago. You can now use Veo 3 to turn any photo into a video. In fact, Google on Wednesday also announced support for creating YouTube Shorts out of a single image and a text prompt.