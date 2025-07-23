iOS 26 Leak Hints At Apple's HomePod With A Screen

Here's why MacRumors think they found an iOS 26 leak regarding this HomePod with a screen. In a location-related setting, iOS 26 says the following: "Your HomePod won't be able to show you the local weather, time, or respond to Siri requests about your area." As mentioned above, it's the word "show" that makes it seem Apple is readying a different product, as no HomePod currently has the capability to "show" information. If that turns out to be accurate, it seems this device might be officially in the works.

Previous reports suggested Apple could be working on three different home devices, including a HomePod 3, a HomePod with a screen, and a smart home hub. While Apple could be preparing a third-generation smart speaker, it's possible that we'll see the HomePod with a screen turned out to be the smart home hub. After all, it will be able to control HomeKit and Matter devices, run Apple apps, and work similarly to an Amazon Echo Show.

However, the main reason why Apple hasn't released this product yet is the lack of a brighter Siri, which is expected to land early next year. That said, Apple could decide to promote other features with this product or wait for the proper rollout of a more intelligent assistant to unveil this device. Either way, it seems Apple is hard at work, and we'll let you know when we learn more.