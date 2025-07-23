Trump Administration Unveils 'America's AI Action Plan' As China Threatens To Pull Ahead In AI Race

Chief among the "pillars" of America's AI Plan are plans to ensure AI is open-source and open-weight. Additionally, the Trump administration says that frontier AI should protect free speech and American values. Exactly what that means is hard to say, though, as some have argued that using AI to create mock videos of celebrities or even politicians is "free speech," when it borders more on invasion of privacy, misuse of AI, and fraud. We've even seen President Trump release his own AI-generated videos, including a recent video that showed former President Obama being arrested by the FBI in the Oval Office.

Obviously, there is reason to be concerned about this plan. The increased development of AI sounds good on paper, and AI is surely only going to improve from where it is now. But there's also the concern over how it might affect the American job market, as well as how it will affect our capacity for learning. Some studies already claim that we're becoming less intelligent as we use AI, because it causes us to stop thinking for ourselves.

The entire plan is a bit of a doozy, with plans to extend access to American-made AI to allies and partners, too. It's hard to say whether this AI plan will make or break America's hold on the AI market. One thing is clear, though. With less regulation, it's very likely that those scam calls and AI TikTok scam videos you hear about are only going to get more convincing as AI continues to improve without any safety regulations to hold it in place. Perhaps cautious commentary — including from the Godfather of AI — about AI taking over humanity should hold more weight with the masses than they currently do.