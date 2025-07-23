Foldable iPhone's Unusual Display Dimensions Leaked Again
Unlike in previous years, there appears to be consensus among leakers and analysts that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. The handset should be included in the iPhone 18 series that's likely to be unveiled in September 2026. While we don't have an official name for the first foldable iPhone, we've referred to it as both the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Fold.
These monikers are based on rumors that say Apple will release a foldable iPhone similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These are foldable handsets that close like a book, with the foldable display placed on the inside. A cover screen takes up one of the two panels on the back of the device, allowing use in folded mode.
The iPhone 18 Fold is rumored to be the first, or one of the first, foldables with a minimal crease in the middle of the display. Apple reportedly invested in more expensive manufacturing techniques that will allow Samsung Display to deliver creaseless foldable screens to Apple.
The foldable iPhone will also be among the few of its kind to propose an entirely different experience. That's what the purported screen dimensions have suggested for a while. A brand-new report from research firm TrendForce mentions the same screen sizes as previous leaks. The foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch foldable screen and a 5.5-inch external display.
What's unusual about the iPhone 18 Fold's display sizes?
TrendForce says in its foldable market analysis that global foldable sales will continue to grow "at a measured pace" this year. "Key barriers include lingering concerns about crease visibility, durability, and high pricing."
The firm says the arrival of Apple's foldable iPhone could change the market dynamics next year. It's in this context that the research company mentions the foldable iPhone's display sizes. "If confirmed, Apple's entry is expected to significantly raise consumer interest and acceptance of foldables, especially among high-end users," the report notes.
While TrendForce doesn't elaborate on the actual dimensions of the foldable iPhone, the display dimensions aren't common in Fold-type foldables. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. That's slightly larger than the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch screens. The Z Fold 7 displays almost match the Pixel 9 Pro Fold screens: 8-inch foldable display and 6.3-inch cover screen.
The iPhone 18 Fold's 7.8-inch and 5.5-inch screens make little sense at first sight for a Fold-type handset. These dimensions suggest the handset might not have the same aspect ratio as its competitors.
Apple's foldable iPhone will be more compact
What's interesting about these rumored dimensions for the foldable iPhone is that they've been consistent for several months. TrendForce isn't the first market analysis firm to mention them. Some of these reports also said that Apple's foldable, while a Fold-type device when unfolded, will be more compact.
The iPhone Fold will not be as tall as the Galaxy Z Fold and Pixel Fold models. But unfolded, the handset should still deliver a tablet-like experience. That 7.8-inch display will look more like the rectangular iPad mini than the almost square shape of Samsung's unfolded Z Fold phones.
There's precedent in the industry for this type of design. Oppo's Find N (above) features a 7.1-inch foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Huawei's Pura X, released in China earlier this year, is perhaps the best comparison. Seen in the image below, the Pura X features a 3.5-inch cover screen and a 6.3-inch foldable display. The phone behaves like a clamshell when folded and like a small tablet when unfolded.
Apple's iPhone Fold handset should offer experiences more similar to the Find N and Pura X than the traditional Fold-type phones available in stores at the time of this writing. It's speculation on our part, but a different aspect ratio is the only explanation that makes sense. The foldable iPhone design will inevitably leak in the coming months. That's when we'll get a better idea of what sort of foldable iPhone Apple wants to make.