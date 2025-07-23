Foldable iPhone's Unusual Display Dimensions Leaked Again

Unlike in previous years, there appears to be consensus among leakers and analysts that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. The handset should be included in the iPhone 18 series that's likely to be unveiled in September 2026. While we don't have an official name for the first foldable iPhone, we've referred to it as both the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Fold.

These monikers are based on rumors that say Apple will release a foldable iPhone similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These are foldable handsets that close like a book, with the foldable display placed on the inside. A cover screen takes up one of the two panels on the back of the device, allowing use in folded mode.

The iPhone 18 Fold is rumored to be the first, or one of the first, foldables with a minimal crease in the middle of the display. Apple reportedly invested in more expensive manufacturing techniques that will allow Samsung Display to deliver creaseless foldable screens to Apple.

The foldable iPhone will also be among the few of its kind to propose an entirely different experience. That's what the purported screen dimensions have suggested for a while. A brand-new report from research firm TrendForce mentions the same screen sizes as previous leaks. The foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch foldable screen and a 5.5-inch external display.