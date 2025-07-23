Apple TV+ Documentary In The Works About Severance Director Ben Stiller's Parents
Apple TV+ is preparing to shine its spotlight on a beloved Hollywood family in a new documentary from "Severance" director and Emmy winner Ben Stiller.
Titled "Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost," the upcoming film will offer a personal look at Stiller's famous parents — comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — along with their lasting influence on both American culture as well as their own family. Speaking of which, the project marks a rare shift in creative focus for their son, who's usually found behind the camera for a certain Apple TV+ prestige drama these days. This time, though, he's stepping into the story himself.
The documentary, Apple announced today, will arrive in theaters on October 17, followed by a global streaming release on Apple TV+ on October 24. In a statement, Stiller called the film "very personal," and said it was a "great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I've come to know them in new ways through the making of this film."
Stiller honors his parents in emotional new Apple TV+ documentary
"Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost" turns its lens on one of comedy's most endearing partnerships, two people whose decades-long careers took them from stand-up stages and TV variety shows to enduring stardom. But, at the same time, this isn't just a showbiz retrospective. Through archival footage and never-before-seen material, Stiller traces the arc of his parents' work, their influence on him, and what it means to grow up in a household where performance was part and parcel of one's very existence.
Stiller's parents worked as a comedy duo in the 1960s, performing as "Stiller and Meara" and making appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show." Stiller's father achieved fame for his role as Frank Costanza on the hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld."
The Apple documentary is a tribute from a son to his parents, but also an exploration of legacy and identity — how we carry the lifelong connection to those who raised us, and how we come to understand them in new ways as we age. The documentary also comes amid a banner year for Apple's growing slate of original content, with "F1: The Movie" smashing box office records and "Severance" recently becoming the most Emmy-nominated show of 2025.