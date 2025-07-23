Apple TV+ Documentary In The Works About Severance Director Ben Stiller's Parents

Apple TV+ is preparing to shine its spotlight on a beloved Hollywood family in a new documentary from "Severance" director and Emmy winner Ben Stiller.

Titled "Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost," the upcoming film will offer a personal look at Stiller's famous parents — comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — along with their lasting influence on both American culture as well as their own family. Speaking of which, the project marks a rare shift in creative focus for their son, who's usually found behind the camera for a certain Apple TV+ prestige drama these days. This time, though, he's stepping into the story himself.

The documentary, Apple announced today, will arrive in theaters on October 17, followed by a global streaming release on Apple TV+ on October 24. In a statement, Stiller called the film "very personal," and said it was a "great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I've come to know them in new ways through the making of this film."