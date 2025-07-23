How The Galaxy S26 Edge Might Avoid The iPhone 17 Air's Biggest Problem
The iPhone 17 series should feature Apple's first-ever ultra-thin iPhone model, a device we've been calling the iPhone 17 Air. Leaks say the phone will measure just 5.5 mm thick, which is even thinner than Samsung's recently released Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8 mm).
Apple will make several compromises to deliver an ultra-thin iPhone 17 this year. The list includes cutting down to one camera lens on the back, removing the physical SIM tray in favor of eSIM connectivity, and using a much smaller battery pack inside the iPhone 17 Air than in its siblings. None of these downsides are confirmed, but the latter seems certain. Most iPhone buyers excited about purchasing an ultra-thin handset are already worried about battery life.
Recent reports from China indicate the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 2,800 mAh battery, which is significantly smaller than the Galaxy S25 Edge's 3,900 mAh battery. Apple should take steps to ensure the phone still offers decent battery life. The Air will feature more efficient components than the iPhone 16 series, and Apple will use AI features in iOS 26 to limit battery drain. We'll have to wait for real-life tests to see how long the iPhone 17 Air's battery lasts, but battery worries are warranted for this form factor.
However, significant battery upgrades might be just around the corner if a well-known Samsung insider is to be believed. According to @UniverseIce on X, the Galaxy S26 Edge will have an even thinner profile and a new battery technology.
Galaxy S26 Edge and iPhone 17 Air battery life concerns
"Confirmed: The Galaxy S26 Edge will be thinner than the S25 Edge and have a larger battery thanks to new battery material technology," @UniverseIce said on X. The leaker is often accurate about unreleased Samsung products and regularly provides details about Apple devices before the Cupertino-based giant announces them. But even if he's right, how will Samsung's next Edge-branded phone top the iPhone 17 Air?
— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 23, 2025
The iPhone 17 Air will hit stores in September, while the Galaxy S26 Edge will likely be announced in January or February. Whatever battery tech Samsung employs for the upcoming Edge model, Apple won't be able to make use of similar components for the iPhone 17 Air. But Apple will want to improve the battery life of future iPhone Air models. Apple is expected to continue making them for a few years. Not to mention that reports say Apple is aiming to manufacture slimmer products, including the foldable iPhone. Any battery tech innovations developed for the iPhone Air models would benefit other Apple products as well.
There's also the fierce rivalry between Apple and Samsung when it comes to flagship phones. Apple will surely want to match or exceed the abilities of next-gen Galaxy S models, especially when it comes to battery life.
The Samsung leaker did not provide more details about the Galaxy S26 Edge's "new battery material technology." But we don't have to look very far to figure out what he might mean. Several Chinese smartphone vendors have been using silicon-carbon batteries inside their flagship phones for a few years.
What is this mysterious battery tech?
Honor is one example, with the company having just announced the industry's first 6,100 mAh silicon-carbon battery that powers the 1TB ultra-thin Honor Magic V5. Comparatively, the Magic V5's biggest rival, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, features a 4,400 mAh battery, identical to the Fold 6's battery. Both foldables are incredibly thin, measuring around 8.9 mm when folded.
The silicon-carbon batteries have higher energy densities than traditional smartphone batteries, allowing vendors to shrink the battery packs without compromising on battery life. There's no confirmation that Samsung will employ silicon-carbon batteries — it might use a different innovation — but reports claimed in the past that both Samsung and Apple would come up with new battery tech in response to innovations from China.
If Samsung can manufacture new batteries for the Galaxy S26 Edge at the scale it needs, Apple will probably pursue similar technology. It's not just about ensuring next year's iPhone 18 Air gets better battery life than this year's model. Apple is also expected to launch a foldable iPhone next year, which should be as thin as Samsung's Z Fold 7.
Interestingly, @UniverseIce made another battery-related claim on X. "It is 100% confirmed that Samsung S26 Ultra will exceed the charging power of 45W," he said. The leaker often criticized Samsung for not matching Chinese vendors in this regard. Increasing the battery charging speed is another way to deal with battery anxiety. Faster-charging speeds could also benefit ultra-thin phones. However, Apple has been even more reluctant than Samsung to embrace faster charging speeds for the iPhone.