How The Galaxy S26 Edge Might Avoid The iPhone 17 Air's Biggest Problem

The iPhone 17 series should feature Apple's first-ever ultra-thin iPhone model, a device we've been calling the iPhone 17 Air. Leaks say the phone will measure just 5.5 mm thick, which is even thinner than Samsung's recently released Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8 mm).

Apple will make several compromises to deliver an ultra-thin iPhone 17 this year. The list includes cutting down to one camera lens on the back, removing the physical SIM tray in favor of eSIM connectivity, and using a much smaller battery pack inside the iPhone 17 Air than in its siblings. None of these downsides are confirmed, but the latter seems certain. Most iPhone buyers excited about purchasing an ultra-thin handset are already worried about battery life.

Recent reports from China indicate the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 2,800 mAh battery, which is significantly smaller than the Galaxy S25 Edge's 3,900 mAh battery. Apple should take steps to ensure the phone still offers decent battery life. The Air will feature more efficient components than the iPhone 16 series, and Apple will use AI features in iOS 26 to limit battery drain. We'll have to wait for real-life tests to see how long the iPhone 17 Air's battery lasts, but battery worries are warranted for this form factor.

However, significant battery upgrades might be just around the corner if a well-known Samsung insider is to be believed. According to @UniverseIce on X, the Galaxy S26 Edge will have an even thinner profile and a new battery technology.