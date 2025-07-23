AI 'Vibe Coding' Agent Deleted An Entire Database Because It Panicked

'Vibe coding' — the act of letting AI code for you instead of creating the code manually — has become a popular method for speeding up coding projects and cutting down on human involvement in the process. It's become a favorite for AI enthusiasts, and we've even seen some companies relying on it heavily to get their jobs done.

But as with any AI system, vibe coding has its drawbacks, most notably the fact that sometimes the AI behind the code might just go completely off the rails and do something totally unexpected, like deleting your entire database. That's exactly what happened to Jason Lemkin, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) venture capitalist who has been relying on Replit, an AI agent designed to help with coding.

According to posts shared on X, Lemkin went to log into his project on day nine of a database coding project and found that Replit had completely wiped his database, including his production database. So, while some might be concerned about AI taking over humanity, these kind of errors show that it still has a long way to go before world domination is a concern.