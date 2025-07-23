Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Just Pulled Off An Unprecedented Feat
There will come a point when the press stops writing about another impressive distinction achieved by the Netflix animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters." But it is not this day.
In fact, the streamer raved in a tweet this week, the movie has just made Netflix history yet again — setting a new viewership peak five weeks after its initial streaming release. That's an impressive level of sustained success, especially for an animated film featuring fictional K-pop idols who moonlight as demon slayers. Because, unlike pretty much the entirety of Netflix's live-action theatrical slate, this K-pop-themed musical-action hybrid has continued to defy gravity, building momentum rather than quickly sinking like a stone. It's now enjoying its biggest week yet in terms of global viewership, with 25.8 million views racked up just this past week alone, per Netflix's latest Top 10 report.
What's more: It's currently the #1 Netflix original movie in 26 countries. And it's not just about the visuals or the storyline, either. The film's soundtrack has exploded on music charts, fueling word-of-mouth buzz and drawing new fans who then discover the movie behind the music — or is it the music behind the movie?
The Netflix movie that just won't quit
Either way, though, what makes "KPop Demon Hunters" so extraordinary is the timing of its surge. Most Netflix originals peak in their debut week or two before an inevitable descent (culminating in the title basically dropping off the radar). But this one? It's peaking in week five — and in doing so, setting a new benchmark for what staying power can look like on the streaming giant.
Netflix hasn't said outright what's driving the late-breaking popularity spike, but it should come as a surprise to precisely no one. The movie's earworm-filled soundtrack has gone viral, with fans flocking to streaming platforms to keep the songs on repeat. And I'm including myself in that category — I actually found myself absentmindedly hum-singing "Golden" and "What It Sounds Like" while in the car just yesterday.
It would truly be the surprise of the year if Netflix didn't green-light a sequel of some sort, given how popular the movie is. Voice star Arden Cho has been fanning the flames of sequel hopes on social media, even tagging Netflix in her plea to greenlight another installment. There's even been chatter that a follow-up might not necessarily take the form of a second animated movie — it could be anything from a series to a live-action film. Whatever happens, though, one thing is clear: "KPop Demon Hunters" has gone from a quirky animated experiment from the same studio behind "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to one of Netflix's most unexpected breakout hits.