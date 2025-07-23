Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Just Pulled Off An Unprecedented Feat

There will come a point when the press stops writing about another impressive distinction achieved by the Netflix animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters." But it is not this day.

In fact, the streamer raved in a tweet this week, the movie has just made Netflix history yet again — setting a new viewership peak five weeks after its initial streaming release. That's an impressive level of sustained success, especially for an animated film featuring fictional K-pop idols who moonlight as demon slayers. Because, unlike pretty much the entirety of Netflix's live-action theatrical slate, this K-pop-themed musical-action hybrid has continued to defy gravity, building momentum rather than quickly sinking like a stone. It's now enjoying its biggest week yet in terms of global viewership, with 25.8 million views racked up just this past week alone, per Netflix's latest Top 10 report.

What's more: It's currently the #1 Netflix original movie in 26 countries. And it's not just about the visuals or the storyline, either. The film's soundtrack has exploded on music charts, fueling word-of-mouth buzz and drawing new fans who then discover the movie behind the music — or is it the music behind the movie?