Apple May Soon Give You A Better Reason To Sleep With Your Apple Watch On

According to code found in iOS 26 by MacRumors, the Health app is hiding an Apple Watch with an "84" on it alongside three bars that could represent time awake, REM sleep, and core or deep sleep. While the code also features a few other icons related to the Sleep mode, the publication was also able to find the name of this image: "Watch Focus Score." At this moment, it's unclear if Apple is planning to release this functionality with watchOS 26 later this fall or if this could be a new feature coming with watchOS 26.1 or beyond.

Unlike in previous years, Apple has focused on announcing features it's intending to launch alongside the first official release of its software. With that in mind, we don't know what the company might be hiding for iOS 26.1 and so on. That said, if you want a good reason to start sleeping with your Apple Watch on, you should try Gentler Streak. One of BGR's favorite apps, Gentler Streak uses your sleep data to predict your readiness for the day ahead of you and how exercising could impact your body (whether you should aim for a more intense workout or rest instead).

This new Sleep Score feature could also get even better depending on the sensors Apple is planning to improve or implement in the Apple Watch Series 11, even though the long-rumored Apple Ring would be the ultimate Apple sleep tracker. Sadly, there's no indication that Apple has any plans to release a smart ring in the near future.