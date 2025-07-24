Everything You Need To Know About Costco's Budget-Friendly 100-Inch TV

Televisions are part of most people's lives in one way or another — whether that's binge-watching shows every single night, or just sitting down to watch a movie on the weekend. If you are in the market for a new television, there might be a good deal for you. That is, if you are looking for a huge 100-inch TV, which comes to more than eight feet between opposite corners.

Costco is offering such a TV. Costco, also known as Costco Wholesale, is a massive global retailer selling groceries, household supplies, appliances, electronics, and more. As a membership-only retailer, you will need to pay at least $65 a year to shop there, with rewards and benefits for your membership.

If you are not already a Costco member, this deal might make you want to become one. Costco offers a 100-inch Hisense Google smart TV with excellent image and sound quality. The store will even ship the TV to you if you live within 50 miles of one of the warehouses. For a price of $1,799.99, here is everything that you get.