Everything You Need To Know About Costco's Budget-Friendly 100-Inch TV
Televisions are part of most people's lives in one way or another — whether that's binge-watching shows every single night, or just sitting down to watch a movie on the weekend. If you are in the market for a new television, there might be a good deal for you. That is, if you are looking for a huge 100-inch TV, which comes to more than eight feet between opposite corners.
Costco is offering such a TV. Costco, also known as Costco Wholesale, is a massive global retailer selling groceries, household supplies, appliances, electronics, and more. As a membership-only retailer, you will need to pay at least $65 a year to shop there, with rewards and benefits for your membership.
If you are not already a Costco member, this deal might make you want to become one. Costco offers a 100-inch Hisense Google smart TV with excellent image and sound quality. The store will even ship the TV to you if you live within 50 miles of one of the warehouses. For a price of $1,799.99, here is everything that you get.
What to expect from this TV
The official product title of this TV is the Hisense 100-inch Class U7 Series 4K UHD QLED LCD TV. It is a 4K television. The QLED and 4K descriptors simply mean it has great image quality, and with Dolby Atmos, it has excellent audio too. You can speak to the remote that comes with it if you choose to. Not including the TV stand, it weighs 132.3 pounds.
If you like to use virtual assistant technologies in your home to organize your day, it is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. It has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so you can connect to it as you please. It also has four HDMI inputs, two USB ports, and one Digital Optical Audio input.
Included in the $1,799.99 online cost is free shipping and five years of protection coverage. You also get $100 for Google Play to buy apps and media through your TV. All of this is dependent on terms and conditions, of course, and could be subject to change depending on what other promotions Costco is running at the time. Setup and installation are not included in the cost.
Is it worth the cost?
The price is certainly steep, but considering the excellent audio and video quality, plus the five-year warranty, it could be seen as a bargain. Especially as both Samsung and Sony offer 98-inch televisions for over $4,000. LG and TCL offer 98-inch televisions at the lower prices of $2,499.99 and $1,999.99, respectively — but not as low as Hisense. The prices for those four TVs can be found at Best Buy, but prices may vary depending on where you live.
Costco is known for offering good deals due to its membership-style setup, and Hisense itself can often have attractive prices, like its CanvasTV, which can be found at a better price than Samsung's version. Ultimately, it will come down to whether you think you need a TV this large. For those with giant living rooms or dreams of an in-home theater for movie nights and game-day parties, this Costco Hisense TV might just be worth it.