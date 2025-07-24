iOS 26 Public Beta Is Now Available, And These Are The First 8 Features You Should Try

Of course, the first new feature you should test out is the new Liquid Glass design. While it has been generating a lot of debate online due to its transparency, Apple has been tweaking it with every new test build. iOS 26 public beta testers get their a first look at this revamped UI in action. Apple calls it "beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar." Users will get a unique experience everywhere on the phone, including the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Center, apps, icons, and more.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you'll be pleased to know that Apple now offers onscreen ChatGPT awareness. You can now ask the AI questions about what's on your screen. Another important AI change available in the iOS 26 public beta is the Live Translation functionality. On Messages, Phone, and FaceTime, you can automatically receive translated text and audio when talking to your international friends.

One of the features I like the most in the iOS 26 public beta is the ability to use an Apple Intelligence-powered chatbot. Here's how to create yours. If you're an Apple Music user, you'll discover that Apple gave it a revamp with iOS 26 public beta, and my favorite feature is the ability to auto-pin your favorite songs; you can have up to six shortcuts of artists, albums, songs, and playlists ready to be played in a tap.

For Messages app users, Apple is adding a series of exciting new features, including polls, wallpaper support, and the ability to screen new senders, which adds a new folder for unknown numbers that message you.