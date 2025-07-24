5 iPadOS 26 Features To Try Now That The Public Beta Is Out

iPadOS 26 public beta 1 is out. After a bit more than a month of beta testing for developers, Apple has now released the first glimpse of this upcoming operating system update to a broader audience. If you're willing to try this update before it's actually available to everyone later this fall, we've got a list of the top iPadOS 26 features you should be using.

Of course, the first thing you should do is check out the new Liquid Glass design. This is the first time Apple has completely revamped how the iPhone and the iPad look since iOS 7. You'll notice that the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Center, app icons, and more look slightly different than they used to, featuring a unique transparency.

José Adorno for BGR

Besides the new design, you should start taking advantage of the new windowing system. Forget about Stage Manager, Split Screen, and Slide Over, as you can now add as many open windows to your Home Screen as you'd want. What makes this feature even better is that you can have apps running in the background, so you can export a video while scrolling through social media. Earlier this month, we penned an article instructing iPad owners on how to master iPadOS 26's new multitasking capabilities.