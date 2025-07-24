macOS Tahoe Public Beta 1 Is Now Available For Mac Users

If you're waiting for a more stable version of macOS Tahoe to give it a try, Apple is now seeding the first public beta of Mac's upcoming software update. The arrival of macOS Tahoe public beta 1 means that the company considers this version stable enough for a broader audience to download, even though you shouldn't forget this is still in testing. In other words, there will be bugs.

That said, if you're brave enough to give macOS Tahoe a try a couple of months before its official release, you should know that this is one of the most important updates for the Mac to date.

The reason it's so important is that Apple has confirmed that this will be the last new macOS version available to Intel Macs, five years after it unveiled the first computer with its own proprietary chip. Intel Mac users can have a small glimpse of what the future of Apple's Macs will look like. However, there's so much more available with macOS Tahoe.