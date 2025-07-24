macOS Tahoe Public Beta 1 Is Now Available For Mac Users
If you're waiting for a more stable version of macOS Tahoe to give it a try, Apple is now seeding the first public beta of Mac's upcoming software update. The arrival of macOS Tahoe public beta 1 means that the company considers this version stable enough for a broader audience to download, even though you shouldn't forget this is still in testing. In other words, there will be bugs.
That said, if you're brave enough to give macOS Tahoe a try a couple of months before its official release, you should know that this is one of the most important updates for the Mac to date.
The reason it's so important is that Apple has confirmed that this will be the last new macOS version available to Intel Macs, five years after it unveiled the first computer with its own proprietary chip. Intel Mac users can have a small glimpse of what the future of Apple's Macs will look like. However, there's so much more available with macOS Tahoe.
macOS Tahoe's Liquid Glass gives a glimpse of the Mac future
One of the biggest changes is the new Liquid Glass design, as the company works to make the user interface of the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac more similar to one another. Alongside new Continuity features, including Live Activities support, Apple added Phone and Journal apps to macOS Tahoe's public beta.
This new software is also setting the stage for a better Siri. Spotlight now indexes everything on the Mac. Apple says a clipboard contains everything you copied and pasted during the day, while you can also use it to take actions, including summarizing documents, creating images, and taking advantage of Apple's AI-powered Shortcuts app.
Speaking of Apple Intelligence, macOS Tahoe public beta 1 adds Live Translation, onscreen awareness with ChatGPT, Genmoji and Image Playground capabilities, and even the ability to create a chatbot using Apple's LLMs. Alongside macOS Tahoe public beta 1, Apple is also making the first test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 available.