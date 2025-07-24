watchOS 26 Public Beta Now Available With Your New AI Fitness Coach

Following a month of beta testing, Apple is now releasing the first watchOS 26 public beta to Apple Watch users. Unlike other test versions, you should really think twice before downloading this update, as Apple doesn't offer a way for users to downgrade to a more stable version.

With that in mind, if you're planning to try the watchOS 26 public beta ahead of the fall release, you should be aware that you need to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch running the betas until the stable version is available.

That said, the best feature you should try in watchOS 26's public beta is the new AI fitness coach called Workout Buddy. This is one of the Apple Intelligence features coming to your Apple Watch in a few months. But don't forget that you'll need to have newer Apple Watch and iPhone models to use it, such as an Apple Watch Series 9 and an iPhone 15 Pro.