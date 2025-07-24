watchOS 26 Public Beta Now Available With Your New AI Fitness Coach
Following a month of beta testing, Apple is now releasing the first watchOS 26 public beta to Apple Watch users. Unlike other test versions, you should really think twice before downloading this update, as Apple doesn't offer a way for users to downgrade to a more stable version.
With that in mind, if you're planning to try the watchOS 26 public beta ahead of the fall release, you should be aware that you need to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch running the betas until the stable version is available.
That said, the best feature you should try in watchOS 26's public beta is the new AI fitness coach called Workout Buddy. This is one of the Apple Intelligence features coming to your Apple Watch in a few months. But don't forget that you'll need to have newer Apple Watch and iPhone models to use it, such as an Apple Watch Series 9 and an iPhone 15 Pro.
Workout Buddy is great, but there's even more in watchOS 26
This Apple Intelligence-powered functionality "generates personalized pep talks using voice data from an Apple Fitness+ trainer." Apple explains that Workout Buddy helps "set the mood for your workout," as it encourages you based on the data available in the Health app, which means you can get an extra push during your workout based on what you already do.
Speaking of AI improvements, the Smart Stack got even better. The next time you go to the gym, you might see your workout suggestion there. Also, if you lose cellular connection, the Apple Watch will start registering your location so you can know where to go.
With watchOS 26 public beta 1, Apple is also expanding the Liquid Glass design to the Apple Watch. Even though it's more subtle than the UI revamps available in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple Watch users will find a revamped Photos Watch Face, Control Center, Lock Screen, and more. There's also a new gesture to learn in watchOS 26. According to Apple, new Apple Watch models let you do a wrist flick. By turning your wrist over and then back, you can dismiss a notification or a call and go back to your Watch Face.
Alongside watchOS 26 public beta 1, Apple also released the first public test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and tvOS 26.