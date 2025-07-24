The 10 Most Exciting Features In The tvOS 26 Public Beta
I'm a huge Apple TV fan. While Apple has been touting Vision Pro as the perfect entertainment device, I still think nothing beats an Apple TV 4K paired with a combo of HomePod 2 and a good TV. Gladly, there's a whole department at the company that agrees with me, as the tvOS 26 update is expected to be one of the most interesting so far.
With tvOS 26 public beta 1 now available to users, I decided to share some of my favorite features coming with this update. After all, there's a lot to see in tvOS 26, as it has been the case with all of the software updates Apple unveiled during WWDC 2025 keynote.
That said, Apple has continued to show its commitment towards the Apple TV platform. While TVs get smarter, it's Apple's set-top box that makes them last longer. While the company is switching their efforts from gaming to the Apple TV app and Apple Fitness+ experiences, users have a lot to be excited about in tvOS 26, especially now with the public beta out.
Liquid Glass and better recommendations are the highlights of tvOS 26
tvOS 26 public beta offers a new Liquid Glass design. While Apple wanted to make the experience more seamless between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in this case, the company wants to bring more focus to the action onscreen in tvOS.
The familiar yet refreshing experience starts after you choose your profile. This is likely one of the best changes coming to Apple TV, and if you share your set-top box with family members, you're probably tired of having mixed recommendations because everybody uses your profile. That said, once you power on the Apple TV with tvOS 26 public beta 1, you'll be able to switch between user profiles much more easily.
After that, you'll probably want to take a look at the new Apple TV app, the hub for all your favorite content — whether it's from Apple or third-party services. With new cinematic poster art, Apple wants to immerse you in the entertainment and make discovering your next favorite shows and movies even more fun.
Apple Music users will love tvOS 26
This redesign is especially useful now that so much good content is available on Apple TV+, including "Stick," season three of "Foundation," and the comedy "The Studio." tvOS 26 also adds other important tweaks in the first public beta for Apple Music users. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, there are new features to make your experience even better.
- Sing with your iPhone as a microphone: With tvOS 26 public beta, you can transform your iPhone into a mic and hear your voice amplified through the TV speakers as you sing your favorite songs.
- Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation: Apple makes it easier for you to understand and sing your favorite foreign-language songs, including popular K-pop tunes with these new features.
For FaceTime fans, tvOS 26 also improves the experience by adding Contact Posters, Live Captions, and even offering Call Notification when you have your Apple TV on. Finally, tvOS 26 public beta adds new screen savers captured across India.
These are my favorite features coming in tvOS 26. While every current set-top box will be able to download this update, it's important to note that most features are exclusive to the second and third generations Apple TV 4K. tvOS 26 public beta 1 is now available alongside the first public test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and watchOS 26.