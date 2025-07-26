watchOS 26 Gives You 5 Compelling Reasons To Upgrade Your Apple Watch

These are the watchOS 26 features that are exclusive to newer Apple Watch models, and the ones that might make you want to upgrade your smartwatch in the months ahead:

Live Translation: Available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple brings Live Translation capabilities to its wearable with watchOS 26 in the Messages app. The AI feature translates conversations to your preferred language. Whenever someone is chatting with you in a language other than the ones you speak, the Watch will automatically show a translated version of the messages.

Workout Buddy: This Apple Intelligence-powered feature is likely the most important addition in watchOS 26. This brand-new fitness experience "generates personalized pep talks using voice data from an Apple Fitness+ trainer." With that, the Apple Watch can help set the mood for your workout while encouraging you based on the data available in the Health app. It also requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Wrist Flick: Expanding on Apple Watch gestures, watchOS 26 brings a new Wrist Flick gesture to the Apple Watch. By turning your wrist over and then back, you can dismiss a notification or a call.

Smart Stack improvements: Every update, Smart Stack gets slightly better. With watchOS 26, the feature gets more insightful, so it can suggest the workout icon when you arrive at the gym or register your location in case you lose cellular connectivity and need figure out how to get back to where you started.

AI-powered Messages: Apple Watch understands the context of your text messages in watchOS 26, so an Apple Cash suggestion might appear when someone sends a bill or a Check-in might be suggested based on context clues.